Speaker sets up 7 member C’ttee to probe leaked tape on plot to remove IGP

General News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has directed for the setting up a 7 member committee to probe leaked audio tape on plot to remove IGP.



The Committee will be constituted by three members from both sides of the House (Majority and Minority) and a technical person.





The setting up of the committee follow a statement made by the Deputy Minority Leader, Kofi Armah Buah requesting for the setting up of a committee to investigate the matter which he considers it is of public interest.



The committee is expected to present its report to the House after it concludes its work.



About leaked tape



A Police Commissioner who describes himself as Mensa has been heard in a leaked audio recording with a politician, who describes himself as a former Northern regional chair of the NPP, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.



The Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.





He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.



He also stated that the President has refused to listen to his appeals to replace the IGP with him.



“The President is not listening; I have been telling him. Even if they don’t want to give me the job, they should give it to another person, but they don’t want to listen”.