Speaker’s referral to privileges committee unnecessary – P.C. Appiah-Ofori

General News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Appiah-Ofori says Bagbin acted in excess of his rights
Speaker should have investigated reasons for MPs’ absence before referral, P.C. Appiah-Ofori
I support Muntaka’s motion against speaker’s ruling, Appiah-Ofori
Former Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa MP, Paul Collins Appiah-Ofori, has indicated that the referral of three MPs by Speaker Alban Bagbin to the Privileges Committee is unnecessary.
According to the former Member of Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament should have first investigated the reasons for the absence of the MPs before taking any punitive measure.
“The speaker is the chief executive of Parliament, so he has the power to give instructions but the instruction he gives must be in line with the laws of the country. If it is not in accordance with the law, his rulings can be challenged.
“I feel that the speaker, by referring the three MPs to the Privileges Committee, acted in excess of his rights. The three people were not coming to parliament, you don’t refer them to the Privileges Committee you have to find out why they are not coming to parliament, you have to find out whether some of them are sick or they had to travel before referring them to the privileges committee, you don’t just refer them,” he said in Twi during a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.
P.C. Appiah-Ofori further stated that there were people in parliament whom the speaker can instruct to look into the absence of these MPs in order for him to be able to make an informed decision.
He added that he supports the motion by Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka to challenge the speaker’s ruling since the speaker is wrong in this case.
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred three New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs – Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo; Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong and Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey – to the Privileges Committee of the House after he was petitioned by former MP, Ras Mubarak to remove the MPs for absenting themselves for more than 15 consecutive sittings.
Muntaka has filed a motion challenging the speaker’s ruling, saying that it is only an MP who can start a procedure to remove a sitting MP per the rules of the house.