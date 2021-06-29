Speaker pledges Parliament’s support for 2021 census

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has pledged the support of the legislature to the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) and has called on all citizens to participate in the national exercise.



The Speaker, who was among the first personalities to be counted on Monday, June 28, said the exercise is necessary for planning, budgeting and coordination of state response to the challenges facing the development of the country.



“The population and housing census is so critical to survival, quality of life, and the development of the country.



“I therefore call on everybody to stand up and be counted,” he said.



Speaker Bagbin said Members of Parliament (MPs) have been directed to be in their various constituencies to actively participate, mobilise, educate and sensitise their constituents on the ongoing exercise.



He noted that five post-independent censuses were conducted in the country in 1960, 1970, 1984, 2000 and 2010 with the last two consisting of both a population census and a housing census, making the 2021 PHC the third to be conducted in the country.



The exercise is scheduled to end on Sunday, July 11.