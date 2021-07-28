Speaker of ECOWAS parliament cautions Ghana against anti-Gay bill

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Speaker of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, Mr Sidie Mohammed Tunis, has asked Ghana to be cautious in attempts to criminalize homosexuality in the country.



He told TV3’s Komla Kluste in an interview on Tuesday July 27 that Ghana must be careful with this bill especially if it is not the interest of the public.



“As ECOWAS generally, we do not interfere in the domestic affairs of member countries however if we find out there are issues that will bring about human rights issues, that will bring about insecurity, that will bring about undemocratic principles we will come in.”



“Every law that is being made the intent behind that law is more important than as you see on paper so we have to look at the intent of the law.”



When asked whether Ghana should be cautious with this bill he answered “ I believe so, If it is not in the interest of the people.”



Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Samuel Nartey George and some of his colleague lawmakers are sponsoring a bill that seeks to criminalize homosexuality in Ghana.



Portions of the bill reads “A person who, by use of media, technological platform, technological account or any other means, produces, procures, markets, broadcasts, disseminates, publishes or distributes a material for purposes of promoting an activity prohibited under the Bill, or a person uses an electronic device, the Internet service, a film, or any other device capable of electronic storage or transmission to produce, procure, market, broadcast, disseminate, publishes or distribute a material for purposes of promoting an activity prohibited under the Bill commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than five years and not more than ten years.”



Sam George is receiving flak from some quarters for sponsoring the anti-LGBT+ agenda.



For instance, Ghanaian musician Sister Derby who is also a known advocate of LGBT+ rights in Ghana “obsessed with people’s sexual orientation” and tagged him as a pervert and backward thinker.”



But he responded saying his is opened to intellectual debate on the anti-LGBT+ Bill he and some of his colleague lawmakers are sponsoring.



Speaking on TV3’s News 360 on Friday July 23, he said emotional outbursts have no place in legislation.



“We are opened to intellectual criticisms or criticisms and suggestions grounded in law. Emotional outburst emotional comments have no place in legislation



“In any body has intellectual suggestions or addition we are willing to debate the issue.”



