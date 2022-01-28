Speaker exits parliament after waiting for hours

General News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has left the Chamber of Parliament after waiting for Members of Parliament for over five hours.



Reports say the Speaker had been in the Chamber since 10am as advertised.



A video shows the Speaker, wearing an all-white boubou, leaving the Chamber, and then entering his vehicle.



As of the time he was leaving, it was minutes past 5pm.



It is unclear why the MPs did not show up in the Chamber the whole day although it had been advertised that their sitting for the day would begin at 10am.



Earlier reports said that Alban Bagbin will leave the country for Dubai on another medical review.



