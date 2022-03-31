Speaker apologizes to MPs marked absent on E-Levy consideration day

General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has apologized to some members of Parliament whose names were marked absent on March 29, 2022.



His apologies come after some 8 members of parliament complained about their names being captured as absent when they were actually present in the House the day the E-Levy bill was approved.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament, he apologized for the errors by the table office and urged them to correct the errors.



“...If you look at the attendance book definitely, there are errors. I will take responsibility and apologise sincerely to the members. I will plead with you that whatever our suspicions, let them remain our suspicions and therefore I am also not happy that the clerk is been classified as being partisan. If you have evidence, you have the right to go anywhere to prove it,” Bagbin said



Some Members of Parliament whose names were not captured as part of attendees during Tuesday's proceedings in Parliament have raised concerns.



According to the MPs, the absence of their names has courted attacks from constituents who have criticized them for being absent on a critical day E-Levy was being considered.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Minority Chief Whip, Mubarak Muntaka said the action has cost them a lot.



According to him, some members of the House have, following this, even called for the removal of the Minority leadership, citing their failure to ensure their names were captured.



Muntaka further accused the Clerk of being partisan.



Member of Parliament of Zebilla East, Cletus Avoka, whose names were part of those captured as absent, on his part said he has been traumatized. According to him, his constituents have, following reports, called to slam him for being absent on an important day when the E-Levy was being considered.







