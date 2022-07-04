Speaker Bagbin’s visit to Israel’s Knesset historic - NDC executives

General News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

Some executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are praising a new bilateral diplomacy that the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin is fostering between Ghana’s Parliament and the Knesset in Israel.



In a statement issued in Accra and signed by Mr. Fred Atsu Anthony and Mr. Kofi Mensah, the speaker’s move was highly praised as historic and forward looking for the foreign policy of Ghana.



“This move by the Rt. Hon. Speaker is very historic and breaks very important ground for Ghana, as no speaker in the history of our country has deliberately undertaken to forge close ties with the legislature of a country as strategic and important as Israel,” the statement said.



According to it, “through this new diplomatic exploit, the Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin is only further deepening his name in gold within the annals of Ghana’s Parliamentary history.”



Last week Wednesday, the Speaker paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament for the Knesset in Jerusalem, Mr. Mickey Levy, as part of what the Ghanaian Speaker explains is “in pursuit of improving standards and adapting best practices on legislative, procedural, administrative, operational and policy.”



As part of the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to promote collaboration between Ghana’s Parliament and Israel’s Knesset.



"Our two Parliaments now have a unique opportunity for collaboration and cooperation at the bilateral level, through the exchange of experiences and benchmarking, which can be agreed to, and expressed, in a MoU,” explains Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.



According to the NDC executives, the historicity of the Ghanaian Speaker’s move is that throughout the entire history of Ghana, no Speaker has forged such close ties with Israel’s Knesset.



“The bilateral ties with the Knesset are to be whole-heartedly welcomed because Israel is a powerful nation in the Middle East and an experienced democracy from which Ghana can learn a lot from.”



The statement pointed out that, “again this move by the Rt. Hon. Alban S.K. Bagbin is yet another first – after Hon. Bagbin becam5e the first Ghanaian Speaker to preside over a hung Parliament and the first to stand up to the bullying tactics of the Executive.”