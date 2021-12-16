Speaker Alban Bagbin back to Parliament after medical leave

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is expected to preside over today’s (December 16, 2021), sitting of Parliament after more than two weeks of absence from the Chamber.



Mr. Bagbin has been away in Dubai for medical attention.



In his absence the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu presided over the sittings but some of his decisions have come under public scrutiny with the Minority not particularly happy with him.



Bagbin, since taking his seat, has pronounced on a number of issues that happened in his absence, among others; the procedural challenge of the First Deputy Speaker counting himself to form a quorum for a key vote in the House.



He has also spoken about the issue of walkouts, stating that they are a legitimate form of Parliamentary protest.



“Honourable members, staging a walk out is a legitimate form of protest, and it’s part of our parliamentary norms and practices.



"Indeed, there have been several walkouts since 1997, and each side of the House has used it as a legitimate tool to register their displeasure over one issue or the other.



"As the leader of the Minority, I employed it on several occasions between 2001 and 2008”, Alban Bagbin recounted.



