Speak truth no matter who gets galled – Mahama tells Agyinasare

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged the founder of Perez Chapel International, Charles Agyinasare, not to be silent but always speak truth no matter who gets galled.



This was contained in a speech the former President delivered on Sunday, April 24, at the church premises during an event marking the elevation of Charles Agyinasare to the status of Archbishop.



According to him, Agyinasare merited the elevation due to his continuous shepherding of God’s flock for the greater part of his life.



“You truly deserve the elevation having ministered to the flock for 31 good years. That is more than half of your life…[Arch]bishop for 31 years but have ministered for almost all your life. 40 years ministering God’s flock I think is worthy of the position of Archbishop,” he told the congregation,” he said.



Mahama added that his family was grateful to the now Archbishop for his immeasurable support and counsel over the years of their friendship.



He described the man of God as someone whose voice has become the moral conscience of the country.



Mahama, therefore, charged Agyinasare to continuously speak the truth no matter who gets irritated by it.



“We wish to express our profound gratitude to you and we take this opportunity to thank you and your congregation for your prayers and support you have given us over the years. You continue to be one of the moral voices of our society that will not be silenced or intimidated. May God continue to give you divine auction so that you can continue to speak truth to the whole country no matter whose ox is galled,” he stressed.



Charles Agyinasare was elevated from a Bishop to Archbishop by the authority of the Episcopalian Council of Perez Chapel International and the leadership of the Global Charismatic Ministers Network at a ceremony in Accra on Saturday, 2 April 2022.