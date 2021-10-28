Spare us your wanton baseless allegations - John Boadu tells Mahama

General News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), John Boadu, has asked former President John Dramani Mahama to spare Ghanaians of his wanton baseless allegations against the Electoral Commission.



He says he does not understand why the former President will continue to disturb Ghanaians with unsubstantiated allegations against the New Patriotic Party and the Electoral Commission.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he asked if Ghanaians were not tired of listening to the same old stories cooked by the NDC and their flagbearer John Mahama.



According to him, John Mahama went to court immediately after the 2020 presidential elections to contest the results of the claiming that nobody won the presidential elections, yet he could not prove it in the Supreme Court.



"Why would he come out after the final determination of the matter by Supreme Court and be still accusing the Electoral Commission of theft and other electoral malpractices?" he rhetorically asked.



He said what the NPP is focused on now is how to put their differences together, build bridges and achieve the "break the 8" agenda of the party.



"John Mahama and his party can not always drag us into old argument," he noted.



EC calls on police to investigate Mahama's claims of 1million thumb printed ballots



The Electoral Commission (EC) has called on the Police to investigate claims made by former President John Mahama that the Commission thumb printed one million ballot papers to favour President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential election.



At the 'Let the Citizens Know' series held in Accra Monday afternoon (October 25), the EC described the claim by the former President as "false and untrue" and stressed that it was in the public interest for the police to initiate a full-scale investigation that would require Mr Mahama to provide evidence to the claim he made.



The Deputy Chairman of the EC in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Eric Bossman Asare, who addressed the media, said an investigation into the matter would help to maintain public confidence in the country’s electoral process.



"The former President has said the EC thumb printed one million ballot papers for the President of the Republic. This is untrue, and it is a great matter that undermines the credibility of the electoral system and should not be ignored."







