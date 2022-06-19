Sowutuom Police extorting money from motor riders, deal with them - Peace Watch Ghana to Dampare

General News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana has taken a swipe at the Sowutuom Police describing them as unprofessional.



Madam Nyonkopa Daniels is alleging that some of the police officers are extorting money from motor riders.



She, therefore, wants the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare to deal with his men at the Sowutuom Police station.



According to her, the Police demanded Ghc200 from the arrested riders and later settled on Ghc100 because several of them could not afford to pay the Ghc200.



"Are the Police officers at the Sowutuom Police station tomato traders? Are they market women in Kaneshie who bargain with customers on the price of their goods?



"Are they traders in Makola selling onions? Why arrest and delay the riders till 2 am and take money from them?”



"I am appealing to the IGP to deal with the officers who were on duty that evening. It is an unprofessional conduct, and as such, the IGP must deal with them”.