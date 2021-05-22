Sow a seed of GH¢5,000 and the white woman will send you millions of dollars – Nigel Gaisie to church member

General News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Prophet Nigel asked one of his church members to sow a seed of GH¢5,000 to activate a blessing of millions of dollars



• The Prophet said the member was going to receive the money from a white woman he is chatting with if he makes the offering



• A lot of people have expressed concern with many arguing that the Prophet was promoting cybercrime activities



The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie is being accused of promoting cyber fraud which is illegality.



Currently trending on social media is a video from one of his church services in which he was asking a member to give an offering of GH¢5000.



Ordinarily, a pastor asking a church member to give such an amount as offering would not generate much public interest in the Ghanaian circles except the purpose of the demand which has many passing comments of concern.



In the video sighted by GhanaWeb, Prophet Nigel Gaisie called a church member to the alter and told him, “I am seeing something and I don’t want to use that as bait. I want you to do what God says you should do. Release a sacrifice you’ve not released before and let me tell you something..... How much will you give to God?” he asked.



Dressed in a flower-patterned shirt and pants the church member replied that he was ready to offer GH¢500.



Prophet Nigel then told him to up his offer as the purpose of the offering is a yield of millions and thus specifically quoted GG¢5000.



“I am seeing plenty of money coming to you and where you are staying now, leave that place. You have packed already, so you are moving out? It’s good you are moving out. I want you to give to God and don’t think about today, I want you to give God Gh¢5000 and don’t think about the money.



“I see plenty of money coming his way. I see him behind a computer with things blocked for him but having come to the alter, the Lord has shown me that he is going to take huge money from a white woman. If you are about taking huge money from a white woman you must also give handsomely to God,” the Prophet said to the church member.



The church member who identified as a Nigerian insisted, he had only Gh¢500 to offer and the Prophet agreed to work out the prophecy for him but asked him to make sure he comes back to give to the lord when it is fulfilled.



The Prophet then directed him to bring a perfume for directions after which the said money will come.



The viral video has since attracted several comments with many accusing the Prophet of promoting cyber fraud.



Watch the video below:



