South Tongu: Agave Chiefs, DCE tightens belt for development

Regional News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: Albert Gooddays

The Agave Traditional Council in South Tongu District of the Volta region has welcome the new District Chief Executive (DCE), Seth Kwasi Agbi, with a call on him to prioritize development in the area.



Traditional rulers in Agave on Thursday, April 21, 2022, during a meeting with the DCE and heads of departments from the Assembly, appealed for investment in education, agriculture and industry in the Agave enclave.



Paramount Chief of the Agave Traditional Area, Togbega Xedihor IV asked the DCE to resurface urban roads in the area, reconstruct Dabala community market and solve infrastructure problems in Dabala Senior High School.



The Dabala market serves traders from Sogakope, Adidome, Big Ada in the Greater Accra region, Keta and Anloga districts and is one of the popular community markets in the Volta region, hence the Chief's appeal for a reconstruction.



Togbega Xedihor also appealed to the DCE to lobby for teaching and learning materials for Dabala Senior High Technical School, the only second circle institution in the Agave traditional area.



The Chief disclosed that, the Free Senior High School initiative has since expand the school's population but adequate infrastructure to accommodate the population is challenge.



Some elders at the meeting also called on the South Tongu Assembly to intervene and solve disturbances of nomadic herdsmen in the area and also make farming inputs available and affordable for the local farmers.



They said there is no potable water in the entire area, a situation that force residents to depend on untreated man made and natural water bodies.



The chiefs also appealed for a sugar manufacturing company under the government's One District One Factory programme. According to the Warlord of Tsivie Clan of Agave, Togbe Sekpete III, "there are vast land over here, a vast land which they can cultivate and then sugarcane can be grown to get sugar factory".



The meeting was also used to share ideas and suggestions on how to develop the Agave traditional area and the district as a whole.



On his part, the DCE pledged to adhere to the ideas shared with him by the Chiefs and promised to initiate a long term solution to their plights.



He revealed that, his outfit is in talk with Indian Embassy in Ghana for a construction of sugar manufacturing company in the area, he added that, deplorable state of the market and roads in the area will be put in to consideration.



The DCE mentioned that, Agriculture demands will be put under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme in other to satisfy the locals and also create jobs for the teeming youth.



Seth Kwasi Agbi asked the Chiefs to draw a five year development plan for the area and should be in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)



He emphasized by saying "I shall work with you (Chiefs) because I understand what chieftaincy means and the roles you play in development"



The DCE also promised, one traditional council, one chief palace in the South Tongu District.