South Korea developed because it ran a 'family & friends’ govt – Government's spokesperson

General News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kofi Tonto, a government spokesperson, has said that some countries in the world, including South Korea, have developed because their leaders gave important responsibilities in the government to their family relations.



In a Good Morning Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the government spokesperson said that, unlike South Koreans, Ghanaians will never allow this to happen, and this is part of the reason why the country is lagging in its developmental agenda.



He also suggested that the country was not getting some things right because it is practising democracy more than the people who started the ideology.



“If you go to South Korea for example the Chaebols, from 1970 have been able to transform their economy, from agrarian to an industrialized economy. It can be done here in Ghana, but it comes with commitment (from everyone) and not just from the leadership. We practice democracy to the core; sometimes to the extent that we want to be even better than the person who brought democracy. That has its negatives and its positives.



“If you read about the Chaebols that I referred to, the things that we can family and friends, that is how South Korea developed. President Park at that time took money from America and gave it to his friends and families to develop Samsung, LG and all these companies that we buy products from. Are we willing to do that in this country? No!” he said.



He added that Rwanda is developing faster than Ghana because it is not practicing democracy like Ghana is.



For Ghana to become a developed nation, he suggested that the country must change the way it practices its democracy, adding that all Ghanaians must also change the way they think.



Also, Tonto said that persons saying that the current difficulties in the country are not as a result of the Russian-Ukraine War and the COViD-19 pandemic, including members of the opposition National Democratic Congress, are not being truthful.



Watch the interview below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:







IB/BOG