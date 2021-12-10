South Korea bans travels from Ghana over Omicron variant

General News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Following the detection of over 30 cases of the Omicron variant of COVD-19 at the Kotoka International Airport by the Noguchi Memorial Institute, South Korea has banned short travels into their country from Ghana and Zambia.



This, according to the Health Officials in South Korea, will take effect from Friday to next Thursday.



According to a report by Yonhap news agency, South Korean nationals and long-term foreign arrivals from these countries will face a mandatory 10-day quarantine, regardless of their Covid-19 vaccination status.



South Korea had earlier banned foreign entries from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, and Nigeria. So far, South Korea has confirmed 38 omicron cases.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has announced the ministry has reviewed COVID-19 protocols for international travellers who use the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



A statement by the GHS said the decision follows a surge in covid-19 cases recorded at the airport in recent times.



“Globally, several countries are experiencing their fourth wave. The number of travellers from these countries come to Ghana, and this is expected to increase during the festive season. This current surge in COVID-19 cases is being reflected at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



“In November 2020, 168 cases were detected compared to 241 cases in November 2021, an increase of over 40%. We have since been recording an average of 20 positive cases a day at KIA.”



