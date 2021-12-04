You are here: HomeNews2021 12 04Article 1416136

General News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Ghana for a 3-day state visit

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, is currently in Ghana for a 3-day state visit.

The visit is expected to culminate in an inaugural session of the bi-national commission.

It is also meant to deepen bilateral relations between Ghana and South Africa which has grown over the years, according to a statement.

Underlining these strong relations is the elevation of structured bilateral relations from permanent joint commission for cooperation to bi-national commission to be chaired by the head of state.

The South African leader is embarking on a week long four nation visit to the West African sub-region.

He has already visited Nigeria, Ivory Coast and is expected to visit Senegal after Ghana.

