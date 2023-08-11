Source of gargantuan money found in Cecilia Dapaah’s accounts must be disclosed – NDC MP

Politics of Friday, 11 August 2023

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, says Ghanaians are waiting for full disclosure on the source of the various amounts of money found in the different accounts of former Sanitation Minister Cecilia



Abena Dapaah and those found in her house.

The lawmaker says the discovery raises fundamental questions and the public is anxious as to where the former minister got the various amounts of money from.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor has revealed the sums of money discovered in former Sanitations Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s blocked bank accounts.



The OSP said that it discovered $5 million, 48 million in Cecilia Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts.



In her Societe General account, the Office discovered 1 million cedis in investments and 700,000 in cash.



A cash quantity of $590,000 was also uncovered during the search at her Abelemkpe residence.



A total of $2,730,000 in cash was discovered at the same location.



These accounts have been frozen as part of the continuing investigation into her two former house helps alleged theft at her private residence.



Reacting to the new discovery, Dr. Apaak said Ghanaians want to know the source of the gargantuan sums plus those that were allegedly stolen from her house by her former house help.



In a tweet, he wrote “Dapaah – According to Joyfm, accounts frozen by the OSP so far had: Prudential Bank; $5M, gh48M; SGSSB; gh1M, gh700k. Ghanaians are anxiously waiting to hear the source of these gargantuan sums, plus the $590k, gh2.7M from her other house and the $1M, £300k, gh350k stolen.”



The MP had alleged that there is a cover-up in the Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah saga.



He claims that the memo sent out by the government to official communicators, as well as the subsequent findings submitted by the government communicators as required, may have informed the Attorney-General’s action.



The Information Ministry issued an internal memo to all District Information Officers directing them to compile a situation report on public reaction to the Cecilia Abena Dapaah case.



They were instructed to submit a report on the suspected undisclosed wealth, public reaction to her resignation, and reaction to President Akufo-Addo’s statement in response to the former minister’s resignation.



Dr. Apaak believes the report submitted to the Ministry informed the facts of the case presented in the Attorney-General’s letter.



He stated that the facts as presented by the Attorney General are an attempt to cover up the situation and ensure that the former minister is cleared of any wrongdoing.



‘In a tweet, he wrote ‘Dapaah – July 24 is date on the memo gov’t sent out: see subject and issues officers were to report on by July 26. I’m certain the AG advice dated 31st July was informed by the outcome of the findings of the Min of Information. The objective is to change narrative and coverup.”