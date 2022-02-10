Sosu warns judges, says they will be treated as politicians if they become partisan

Politics of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Madina Lawmaker Francis-Xavier Sosu has warned judges against being partisan along political lines.



He said the judges who become political in the line of their work will be treated as politicians.



Speaking to TV3 during the ‘Yen Tua’ demonstration on Thursday, February 10, Sosu who is standing trial in court for unlawful blockade of road and destruction of public property after he led some constituents in Danfa on Monday, October 25, 2021, to demonstrate against their bad roads, said “I am begging you, if you make yourself a political judge, you will be treated as a political judge.



“What it means is that when you become partisan as a judge remember that your tenure of office as a judge will run with the political party that you favour. Let that be clear because political power is very transient, positions are not possessions so people will come, people will go,” he said.



The Yentua demonstration is against the proposed E-levy in the 2022 budget statement.



The Minority in Parliament has rejected the policy proposal because they believe it will deepen the economic challenges of Ghanaians.



The government is however embarking on nationwide consultations to sensitize the people on the policy proposal.