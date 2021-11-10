Sosu vs. Police: You don't just arrest and interrogate an MP - John Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

• Police must follow laid-down procedures if they want to interrogate an MP



• This is the view of former President John Mahama



• He says Parliament and Police must liaise to deescalate the Sosu impasse



Former President John Dramani Mahama has admonished the Ghana Police Service to follow laid-down procedures in seeking to interrogate Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu.



According to him, there is a reason why MPs enjoy a certain level of immunity and also that there is a precedent for how they are treated in case they are needed by law enforcement agencies.



He believes that the current impasse between Parliament and the Police was needless and could easily be solved.



“There are also procedures they can use to resolve this matter, including inviting the police to speak to the MP involved in the speaker’s office. You do not just arrest and interrogate him.”



“Under our constitution, there is the separation of powers and special dispensation to deal with MPs who violate the law.”



“The president can use the police to harass other arms of government. This is why MPs are enjoying a certain immunity. That is why the police treat their cases differently,” Mahama said on Tuesday when he appeared on a local radio station.







His appearance on Power FM preceded his Greater Accra Regional 'Thank You Tour' which rounded up a national tour that has been on for the past few months.



“As part of their mandate, MPs are supposed to show leadership. Xavier Sosu was leading his constituents to demand their share of national development,” Mr. Mahama said of the conduct that has landed the MP in court.



The MP is facing two charges of unlawful blockade of a highway and destruction of public property in the aftermath of a protest he led against bad roads in parts of his Constituency on October 25.



Police tried to arrest him on the day of the protest but failed, an official request to Speaker Alban Bagbin to have the MP released for questioning was also turned down.



A second arrest attempt was foiled last two weeks at the premises of a church where the MP was worshipping.



He is currently the subject of criminal charges even though he failed to appear in court on November 8 because he was out of the jurisdiction on Parliamentary duty.