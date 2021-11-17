Sosu's trial adjourned to November 29

General News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Kaneshie District trying Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina, has adjourned it to November 29.



The court presided over by Oheneba Kuffour said the court has received a letter from a deputy Clerk of Parliament saying the Legislator was not in country.



According to the Court, the letter said" I have been directed by the Right Honourable Speaker to bring to the attention of the Honourable Court that the honourable MP is attending the proceedings of the Third Meeting of the first section of the 8th Parliament which commenced on Tuesday October 26, 2021 and he also currently representing Parliament and the country in the USA.



Pursuant to Article 117 of the 1992 Constitution, I am unable to bring the service to the attention of MP as requested."



The Court however said it was unable to make meaning of the letter because the letter was written on November 10, 2021



Mr Victor K Adawudu, defense counsel, said he has been in touch with the Legislator but " my client is still not back from his trip outside the country."



Mr Adawudu said "my information is that he might be back by next week".



Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare said the Police has not received any indication about the presence of the accused.



ASP Asare said he has been informed that the Clerk of Parliament has served the court with a letter and the Police must be put on notice about the absence of MP.



He therefore prayed for a copy of the Letter from the deputy Clerk of Parliament, Eric Owusu Mensah



On November 10, this year the Police gave an indication that the MP would be put before a court.



On the said date, the court was informed that, the MP was outside the jurisdiction on Parliamentary duties.



The trial was then adjourned to Tuesday November 16.



The MP has been charged with causing damage to public property and obstructing traffic on a highway.



Sosu’s charge stem from a demonstration he led in his constituency on October 25, this year over bad nature of roads in his area.



The protest was to compel stakeholders to repair the deplorable roads in the Madina Constituency.