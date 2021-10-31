Sosu’s attempted arrest: Enough of the disrespect for parliament – Sam George slams police

General News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Police storm church to arrest Francis-Xavier Sosu



• Sam George questions police disregard for Speaker



• Francis-Xavier Sosu led protest against bad roads in his constituency



“Enough of the disrespect for Parliament. The Constitution is clear on the processes to arrest a sitting Member of Parliament,” these are the words of Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George.



This follows an attempted arrest of Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu on Sunday, October 31, during his ‘Thank You’ tour at a church in Madina.



Sam George in a Facebook post questioned why the Ghana Police is bent on disregarding the order of the Speaker of Parliament with regards to the matter.



Speaker Alban Bagbin, last week, summoned the police to Parliament’s Privileges Committee over harassment of Madina MP.



This comes after the MP lodged an official complaint to Parliament on October 26, 2021, against the Accra regional police operations commander, Isaac Kojo Asante, for attempting to arrest him in the line of duty.



But the Madina MP, however, resisted a second arrest attempt by police on Sunday, October 31, 2021, following the intervention of the Minority Chief Whip of Parliament, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.



Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak stormed the premises and whisked his colleague MP, from the church premises.



Reacting to the latest development in a Facebook post, Sam Goerge said, “enough of the disrespect for Parliament” indicating that the Constitution is clear on the processes to arrest a sitting Member of Parliament.



Below is his post:







