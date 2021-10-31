Sosu’s arrest: Police must seek proper interpretation of MPs immunity from Supreme Court – Adam Bonaa

General News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Police fail in second attempt to arrest Sosu



• Adam Bonaa wants police to seek Supreme Court ruling on MPs immunities



• Madina MP led a demonstration on bad roads



Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa has implored the Ghana Police Service to seek proper interpretation on the immunities of Members of Parliament from the Supreme Court.



His comment comes after the police on Sunday failed in a second attempt to arrest the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu.



On Monday, October 25, 2021, some police officers tried to arrest the Madina MP during a demonstration on bad roads in his constituency, which at a point saw the burning of tyres and blockage of roads.



The MP, after Monday’s incident, reported the police to the Speaker of Parliament asking that the Ghana Police Service and the officers who attempted to arrest him be held in contempt of parliament.



The Speaker in lieu of the report, referred the matter to the Privileges Committee of Parliament.



The police however went on the MPs trail on Sunday while he was ministering at Church in his Constituency but failed to effect the arrest.



Reacting to the development in an interview with GhanaWeb, Adam Bonaa was of the view that the MP ought to answer for the fracas that occurred during Monday’s demonstration.



“As far as I am concerned, he, Francis Sosu, should be arrested, because on the day of the demonstration it was incumbent on him and other leaders to ensure order. On this day, they went out and some of these young people begun to burn tyres and destroy public property.



“You, Francis Sosu, are invited to assist with investigations and you turned the invitation down. The only option remaining was the police to arrest him so that he can assist with the investigation. He refused and went to parliament evoking a certain clause that says MPs should not be arrested,” Adam Bonaa said.



According to the security analyst, there should be a fine line between the immunities of an MP and the power of the police to enforce the law without being prevented by the evocation of such immunities.



“If an MP should not be arrested and to the extent that his police bodyguard is suspected to have used his own vehicle and nearly run down police officers who were that day on the ground protecting lives and property; my point is that at what point does the police the right to enforce the law when they see citizens breaking the law?







“His police bodyguard is suspected to have driven his car and nearly killed police officers and as I speak to you, the said police officer seems to be on interdiction and so as far as I am concerned. The police should go all out and investigate him and if it includes arresting him to aid them as to why his driver used his vehicle and nearly killed police officers, why he looked on as one of the leaders of the demonstration for the demonstrators to destroy public and block the street, he needs to answer. The impunity in this country where people think that I can commit a crime and because of a certain position I occupy in this country, I am untouchable must stop. I think those days are long gone,” Adam Bonaa stated.



At the back of the Speaker of Parliament’s decision to direct a Parliamentary Privileges Committee inquiry into the actions of the police based on the request of the Madina MP, Adam Bonaa said the police must seek a Supreme Court directive should Parliament decide to invite them over the matter.



It is time for the Ghana Police to head to the Supreme Court when that invitation comes. They should head to the Supreme Court and seek proper interpretation on whatever immunity these Parliamentarians are supposed to enjoy.



“So I see you committing a crime and I have to write to the speaker for him to produce you. What if by the time I am done with all that you have finished committing the crime and destroyed the evidence, what happens?” he questioned.





