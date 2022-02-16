Sosu is becoming a ‘problem’ to this nation – Maurice Ampaw

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw seems to be very ‘upset’ with the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu over his recent ‘explosive’ comment targeted to the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).



To him, the then “humble” lawyer is gradually becoming a notorious person the country has to deal with regardless of his position.



Problem to the nation



“Sosu is becoming a problem to the nation. I think he is overacting now because of his position as a Member of Parliament and has forgotten about his humble beginning. He is being disrespectful now.” Lawyer Maurice Ampaw lamented



GBA is another ‘useless institution’



Francis-Xavier Sosu was unsympathetic in a statement to the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) over a ‘political judges’ comment he earlier made.



The not so much happy lawmaker raised concerns over the GBA’s conduct stating that it has over the years lost its focus in championing critical matters that affect the legal profession.



He was emphatic in his statement that some concerns raised by GBA regarding his ‘political judges’ comment were unfortunate - “no amounts of twists and turns will extricate judicial officers and judges who would allow themselves to become agents of political partisan agenda.”



He also maintained that he stands by his statement “any day, anytime."



Adding that, “It is very sad that the leadership of the GBA which was established by the Constitution of Ghana and historically known to be the champions of Rule of Law, Accountability and Social Justice has reduced itself to yet another useless institution of our democratic process in these days and times”.



No partial judge



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw who was speaking to NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ strongly disagreed with Lawyer Sosu that judges under the Nana Addo-led government are partial.



“There is not a partial judge. The qualification of a judge is not by party card. Judges don’t rule through a political lens. They [Judges] work with the constitution of the law,”



“Someone should tell Sosu to shut up. He and others are giving the legal profession a bad name because of politics,” He noted.



Background



During the NDC’s ‘Yentua’ demonstration on February 11, the Madina MP in a media engagement cautioned judges to steer away from politics.



He warned that judges who engage in politics will be ‘fished out’ when power changes hands.



“If you are a judge, your fidelity is to the constitution of Ghana and the laws of Ghana. If you allow yourself to be used as a political judge so that you can do the bidding of the ruling government be warned, be warned because we are watching closely at you and in the event that there’s a change of power, every political judge will be fished out, every political judge will be dealt with politically. “So please stick with the law let us do our politics,” Sosu told the media.



However, the comments did not sit well with GBA who said the MP’s comments were “ignorant and irresponsible”.