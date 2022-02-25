Sosu files urgent question to ensure protection of judges

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu has filed an urgent question to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General demanding to know steps being taken to ensure the safety of the various courts across the country.



This follows the accidental discharge of arms in court by a prison officer on Wednesday, 23 February 2022.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Madina MP said: “In the course of the week there was an unfortunate incident where a prison officer accidentally discharged a firearm in court, and for which reason, I filed an urgent question to the Minister of Justice and Attorney general to tell the house steps being taken to ensure the safety of all our courts across the country in the light of the said accidental discharge of the firearm.



“My checks indicate that the question has been admitted but it hasn’t been programmed for next week even though I think it is a very urgent matter.”



Reacting to the incident in a statement, the Judicial Service said: “This is the first time such an incident has occurred within the courts thus likely to cause fear and panic. However, the general public is informed that thorough investigations are underway while security measures are being put in place to avoid recurrence.