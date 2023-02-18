Sorrow and gloom: The mood in Christian Atsu’s family home after news of his death

General News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despondency and gloom typified the family home of Christian Atsu shortly after news broke that the player has unfortunately passed on.



Bar a couple of relatives who were spotted wailing, the family generally looked composed as they try to assimilate the heartbroken information that had been told them in the early hours of Saturday, February 18, 2023.



Even in their grief, they appeared nice as they politely appealed to reporters to give the family privacy as they process the devastating information about their late son.



The family said being aware of the status of their departed relative, they will be open to media engagement but will want to follow custom and perform needed rituals before engaging the media on the arrangement for the arrival of the body and subsequent funeral.



GhanaWeb reporters at the family residence, could see family members arriving from their various locations to gather and mourn their son.



Canopies and chairs were also being brought in from various places as the family readies itself for one of its biggest, yet unceremonious gathering.



After twelve days of search and rescue efforts, Christian Atsu was confirmed dead with his body apparently being retrieved from the rubble of a building in Hatayar, Turkey.



The death of Christian Atsu was confirmed by his agent, Nana Sechere who has been in Turkey for over one week.



“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.



“I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time,” he tweeted.



Shortly after, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced plans to fly the remains of Christian Atsu to Ghana.



“The Embassy is currently making the necessary arrangements with the assistance of the Government of Türkiye to have the body transported to Ghana for burial. The public will be updated on further developments.”



Christian Atsu made 60 appearances for Ghana, scoring 10 goals. He played for Chelsea, Newcastle, Bournemouth and FC Porto.







