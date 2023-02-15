Sophia Akuffo’s response to Gabby was commendable and appropriate – NDC MP

General News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr Clement Apaak gas commended former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo for her response to lawyer Gabby Otchere Darko after the latter had slammed her for joining some pensioners to picket at the Finance Ministry in demand for their exclusion from the domestic debt exchange programme.



The lawmaker stated that the retired judge spoke as a statesman and that she should be commended for her brave and patriotic act.



The immediate-past Chief Justice, Madam Sophia Akuffo, says she does not exchange words with pinned brains.



This was in response to Gabby Otchere Darko’s comments after Madam Akuffo joined pensioners in a picket at the Finance Ministry last week Friday, demanding that they be exempted from the domestic debt exchange programme.



Otchere-Darko chastised Sophia Akuffo on Sunday for joining pensioner bondholders in a picket line demanding that their funds be completely removed from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.



In her response, she said “He doesn’t decide for me what I need to do and what I don’t need to do, I don’t have time for things like that. People like that are not important to me or to my life, and he is a disturbance, that is all that I need to say to that”.



“We are talking about people, we are talking about human beings, we are talking about people who have served this country and have served well and hard. Not easy service, when you’re not a member of the government and you’re calling yourself a member of the government.”



In response to the CJ’s remarks, Dr Apaak described them as appropriate.



“She responded appropriately to Gabby. I’ve grown to admire her bravery and boldness. This is a trained lawyer who has gone through the rigours of becoming a CJ. She did not get called to the bar through dubious means.



"We are all aware of what is going on in Ghana. We were aware of what occurred in law school before some people became lawyers. Others claimed to be lawyers despite the fact that we have no idea where they went to school. That woman is not to be trifled with. The best response was to describe Gabby as a disturbance.



“You have recklessly borrowed, failed to apply resources with diligence, and mismanaged the economy, bringing us to this point. People have invested in their bonds, and you have failed to be prudent, and now you want to use some means to deprive them of what is rightfully theirs. They have picketed at the Ministry, but the president, who is their age mate, has failed to react and respond to their concerns.”