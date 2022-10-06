Sonnie Badu calls for arrest of ‘all three men’ in viral video of toddler being flogged

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Gospel music star and Founder of the Rockhill Chapel Sonnie Badu has expressed his rage concerning the viral video of an adult male mercilessly flogging a toddler while two others looked on.



“I can’t play the full video as I'm already full of tears,” Mr Sonnie Badu said in an Instagram post today, Wednesday, 5 October 2022.



Tagging the official account of the Ghana Police Service on the App, the singer requested: “Please arrest all three men!”



“The one abusing the child, the one videoing it and the one sitting down,” the ‘Baba’ hitmaker expatiated.





The Ghana Police Service is currently on a manhunt to find the male adult, who was captured on the video beating the toddler.“Efforts are underway to track down the individual involved, have him arrested and rescue the child,” the Police said in a statement issued on Tuesday, 4 October 2022.The police has also placed a bounty on the head of the wanted man.“In view of the urgency associated with the matter, a reward of GHS2,000.00 has been set aside for anyone who is able to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the individual and rescue of the child,” the statement noted.Reacting to the incident, Child Rights International, in support of the efforts by the Ghana Police, is also placing a reward of GHS10,000.00 on the head of “any individual who will be able to provide details that will lead to the location of the individual in question, the person that recorded the video and the individual seated watching the scene unfold.”It indicated that: “The reward will be provided after such claims have been substantiated and verified by the Police and/or Social Welfare Department as true.”It stressed: “Numerous children around the world face such abuse daily,” adding: “This is a clear indication of a dent in child protection efforts in the country and must be tackled with all seriousness and perpetrators of such acts must face the full rigor of the law.”