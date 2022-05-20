Something needs to be done, prejudicial killing by police must stop - Nkoranza MP

General News of Friday, 20 May 2022

The Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, has bemoaned the killing of civilians by police officers which has now gotten to his constituency.



Kwadwo Agyekum said that police officers in Ghana over the years have used unnecessary force which has led to the untimely death of many civilians but no proactive steps have been taken to stop these brutalities, asaaseradio.com reports.



The MP called on every Ghanaian to do all they can to put pressure on state institutions to ensure that this phenomenon of sporadic killing of civilians by police officers stops because the police on their own cannot stop it.



“Something needs to be done. These killings and prejudicial killings, the police brutality must stop and it has to stop here,” Agyekum said.



“We need to champion this. If you are a Ghanaian, this is the time to champion that police brutality must stop because it can happen to anyone, we can’t just leave them to be killing people and move around and defend themselves,” he added.



On the recent killing of two of his constituents, a robbery suspect Albert Donkor and a protestor Victor, by the police, the MP called for an independent investigation.



“People are calling for justice for Victor, the same justice that people were asking for George Floyd, we need justice for Victor. And I have been saying that, if we leave this investigation with the police, it will be the same old story,” he added.



The Ghana Police Service has said that Albert Donkor was killed in a police operation to arrest an armed robbery gang but indigenes of Nkoranza have refuted the claims of the police saying that Donkor was killed while in the custody of the police.



Also, during a protest against the death of Albert Donkor, the police opened fire on a mob that attacked its station which led to the death of at least one person with five others sustaining injuries.



