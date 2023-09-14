Someone retiring me will be an insult to my integrity – Cletus Avoka on quitting parliament

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Humility is a key trait that added to others can ensure that a person’s political aspirations are realized, this is according to Cletus Avoka, six-time Member of Parliament, currently representing the people of Zebilla in the Upper East Region.



Avoka, who has announced his retirement from the House after his current tenure ends in January 2025, was a member of the first three Parliaments, 1992, 1996 and 2000 before losing in 2004 – losing by 100 votes.



In 2008, he came back and retained his seat in 2012 before losing again in 2016 – losing by 120 votes.



“When I lose, I accept the verdict, no blame game. I don’t start finding fault with people, I say the challenge is mine,” he told a gathering of NDC lawyers on September 3 at an annual conference.



He said despite it not being an easy feat to lose a seat and win it back, he has done so a record two times since 1992.



“It is better to step down when your image is high that to be retired by somebody else. It is better to leave the scene when your image is still high, than to wait for somebody to retire you,” he stressed.



He said, he had always wanted to “retire voluntarily and not to say that somebody has retired me, because that is an insult to my dignity,” stressing that some of his young volunteers are now lawyers and top professionals so why should he contest again.







