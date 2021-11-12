Someone from the Northern part will lead NPP in 2024 - Nana Obiri Boahen predicts

Politics of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen says a northern candidate is destined to lead the party as its flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.



Though he was not ready to mention names, he, however, gave a clue that he will be someone of a Mamprusi decent.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that he will give up his position as deputy General Secretary of the party and campaign for him vigorously to win the candidature as flagbearer for the party and become the next president of this country.



"That fortunate character comes from the northern part of Ghana . . . he is well known in this country," he told Kwame Nkrumah Tikese.



"I cannot give you a name now since the party has not yet open the floodgate for campaign to begin," he added.



Your posters can be out there but don’t campaign now – John Boadu



General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has admonished members of the party aspiring for top positions not to campaign.



According to him, although posters of aspirants can be seen outside, no member should embark on campaign as it will serve as a distraction to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“We see posters around and that is acceptable but no one should start campaigning.



“If you start campaigning, you’ll distract the President from the mandate given him. He will be distracted by these campaigns by our own people, so, I urge you all to observe these rules and regulations.”



The NPP will later this year in December hold its National Delegates Conference in the Ashanti Region.



The conference will start on December 18 and end on December 20.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in his last term as president of Ghana, and that automatically takes him out of competition for the slot of the flagbearer of the NPP.



Many have highly tipped Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the vacant slot but there is no denying the fact that his closest contender in this race, should he confirm his interest, will be Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen.



Only a few months into the second term of the current government and with at least three years more to go for the next general elections in the country, the interest in who leads the NPP is already gaining momentum.



