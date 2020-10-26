General News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Someone at the Jubilee House has rendered the police in Odododiodio 'impotent' - Vanderpuye

MP for Odododiodio Constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio Constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has claimed that a top person at the Jubilee House has rendered the operations of the police in his constituency impotent.



Speaking to Radio Gold on Monday, October 25, 2020, on the back of the chaos that broke between factions of the NDC and the NPP in Odododiodio over the weekend, the MP alleged that there is a high-ranking official at the office of the President who allegedly sponsors violent activities in the consistency.



Nii Lante claimed that although the police are sometimes reprehensive of the orders from the top official at the Jubilee House, they have little control over what happens in the consistency.



“The police cannot do anything because the police have been rendered impotent in Odododiodio. There’s a more powerful person at the presidency who gives orders to the police. The police themselves have been complaining to us all the time,” Nii Lante Vanderpuye alleged.



Sunday’s chaos was the second time this year's acts of political violence have been recorded in Odododiodio. Last month, Nii Lante Vanderpuye was allegedly brutalized by some operatives of the National Security Secretariat in front of the James Town Police station.



With all these issues, the MP believes the laws that govern the country is impotent.



“We are living in an almost banana republic, there’s no law and order, people can do what they want to do. How then can a civilian be holding a gun and be shooting and the police cannot do anything? You could kill people and the police cannot do anything,” Nii Lante said.









