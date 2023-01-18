Some youth languishing in jail for their inability to pay court fines as low as GH¢250 - GPS

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Some youth in Kumasi are languishing in prison facilities in the Ashanti region for their inability to pay GH¢250 court fines.



According to the management of Ghana Prisons Service in the Ashanti region, that has contributed to the congestion nature at the Kumasi Central Prisons facility.



Public Relations Officer for the Ashanti Regional Prisons Command, ASP Richard Bukari, made the disclosure on Otec FM’s ‘Nyansapo’ show hosted by Captain Koda on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.



“Some youth are serving various jail terms at the prison facilities in the region for not being able to settle courts fines as low as GH¢250, a situation creating congestions at some facilities,” he said.



He then appealed to philanthropists to settle some of these fines to release them to decongest the facilities that pose health hazards to the inmates.



He said though the government has rolled out programs to decongest the facilities, the situation is bad at the various facilities in the region.



“I will then appeal to individuals and organizations to assist the Prisons Service by paying fines of these inmates to allow those serving longer jail sentences to have breather spaces,” he Captain Koda.



He also disclosed that the Kumasi Central Prisons built to accommodate 450 inmates now contain over 3,000 inmates, creating discomfort to the inmates.