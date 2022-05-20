Some women divorce their husbands for government support - Ireland-based Ghanaian single mother

Diasporia News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Ireland-based Ghanaian Julia has disclosed some women abroad divorce their husbands mainly for government support.



In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Julia gave reasons why many women abroad are single parents and others choose to be single parents. According to her, some men are unsupportive while others cheat on their wives.



"A husband’s free time is to hang out with friends, but a woman will have to take care of the kids and the home. Some men may even have wives back home, and they support them financially instead of the one he lives with.



"Some men suffer, but women abroad suffer more. If the man won’t support her, why won’t she divorce him and get the support from the government,” she told host DJ Nyaami.



According to Julia, white marriages are very different from black marriages. She mentioned that many white men support their wives financially and at home, but she can’t say the same for black men.



"A white man does not mind cooking for the family while the wife is away, but black men won’t do that. They also have time for their children and engage them in sports. They have time to build up the kids, unlike black families. What Ghanaians abroad think about is attending funerals and parties on weekends,” she added.



She encouraged men to be open-minded and honest with their wives because when women notice infidelity and dishonesty, they begin to live like single women.