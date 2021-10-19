Some students who didn’t write exams have been admitted to law school - Dafeamekpor alleges

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Nelson Dafeamekpor says some law students have been admitted without writing the entrance exams



• He adds that the Council has refused to address the issue of mass failure into the law school



•He, however, called for an investigation into the matter



Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor has alleged that some individuals admitted into the Ghana School of Law did not partake in the entrance examination.



According to him, even though he has written to the General Legal Council (GLC) regarding the matter, he is yet to receive a response.



The MP indicated that, the action of the GLC borders on corruption and he will not let it go even if it takes 10 years for the matter to be addressed.



Nelson-Dafeamekpor who was speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV said, “last year when 1400 were admitted..., some other persons who didn’t write the exams at all were also admitted (to the law school). The General Legal Council itself discovered this matter and is conducting an enquiry into it quietly."



"So, I wrote as a serving MP about the oversight. As an MP and a law abiding citizen of this country they have refused to answer my letter. I’m told that somebody remarked that they won’t answer that letter and that the rights of persons have crystalized under the documents I’m asking for. I've sent them a reminder and I want to tell the council that this matter borders on corruption do even if it takes 10 years we shall investigate this matter."



Over two thousand LLB candidates who sat for the 2021/2022 academic year Ghana School of Law entrance exams failed to make the past mark of 50%.



Only 790 of them passed representing approximately 28% while the failure represents 72%.







Out of the number, 499 students claim they passed the exams and thus are demanding to be admitted to the law school.