Some so-called spiritualists, prophets have gone out of business because of IGP Dampare – Kumchacha

General News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and leader of Heavens Gate Ministries International, Prophet Nicholas Osei, alias Kumchacha, has stated that the era of COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service has spelt the end of the operations of several individuals who in the past paraded themselves as prophets and spiritualists.



According to Kumchacha, such persons in the past were known for making blatant allegations and statements in the media but have since gone out of business since a new IGP took office.



“These boys use to plot and come out to make bold and outrageous statements for the financial benefits. What hurts me is Dr. Dampare by then was not the IGP. If Dampare was in office, how would we have someone come on international TV and claim that they have killed a pregnant woman, taken out her fetus and killed it for sacrifice? You would have been arrested right there on the TV to go and explain yourself,” he said.



He emphasized that owing to crime not having an expiry date, the culprits will one day account for their statements which border around criminality.



“They think they have escaped the law but they should know that crime has no expiry date. Those living abroad will attest to this, there is no western country out there where you can sit on TV and boldly claim that you have killed a pregnant woman and her fetus and buried them in a church for spiritual purposes, and not be arrested. Those days Dampare was not IGP,” he stated.



In May 2020, a social commentator known only as Prophet Manasseh Kwabena Boateng, in an interview on NET 2 TV, claimed he and some pastors had engaged in various criminal activities for spiritual purposes.



Manasseh said that those activities included killing pregnant women and removing their fetuses.



But according to Kumchacha, the situation would have been different under a Dampare-led police administration had such statements been made.



“Dr. Dampare is an action man and there are his likes in the police administration. IGP Dampare, COP Kofi Boakye and COP Tetteh Yohunu are all action men. When they were making all these claims, he (Dr. Dampare) was not the IGP. All those boys would have been arrested for their statements.



“One of them came on NET 2 to claim that he knows about 20 pastors who had buried pregnant women beneath their church buildings. They would have been arrested right there and asked to assist in investigations. These boys knew they could make such claims and make money out of it.



"That’s how come they were all over the place making frivolous allegations against men of God,” he said in response to reports of Manasseh claiming he was once contracted to make false allegations against Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah.



