Some schools have LGBTQ+ operations already – Sam George

General News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Some schools in Ghana are already teaching LGBTQ+ sexuality, Ningo Prampram MP Sam Nartey George has said.



The staunch proponent of the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, an anti-gay legislation, told journalists in parliament on Wednesday, 5 July 2023, that such schools cannot operate outside the remits set by the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service.



“There are schools in Ghana that are beginning to introduce elements of LGBTQ+ and CSE in their operations already," Mr. Narety George said.



"They may claim to be foreign schools, but no school can operate in Ghana outside the laws of the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES), and, so, those schools should take notice that the Ministry of Education will be duly apprised of their activities and sanctions will be applied accordingly", he warned.



The notice from Mr. Nartey George came after a heated debate on the bill on the floor of parliament that day.



During the debate, MPs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Murtala Mohammed clashed.



Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful called fellow lawmaker Mohammed, a "mad man" on the floor of parliament for referring to her, during the debate, as "a practitioner of LGBTQIA".



A fuming Owusu-Ekuful burst out on the floor, thus: "I sat here and repeatedly heard Hon. Murtala refer to me as a practitioner of LGBT".



"I sat here and repeatedly heard him shout on top of his voice and refer to me as a practitioner of LGBT and every single one of you [fellow MPs] is behaving as if you didn't hear it", a visibly angry Owusu-Ekuful exploded on the floor.



"And, in response to that, I say, 'He [Murtala Mohammed] is mad'", she thundered, exclaiming: "It is only a mad man, who will refer to his colleague in this house as a practitioner of LGBTQ when you haven't seen me having sexual intercourse with your wife, daughter or mother; when you haven't caught me having sexual intercourse with your wife or daughter or mother". "You sit there and refer to me in those terms", she riposted.



"And we call ourselves honourable members of this house when you [MPs] all hear it and pretend that suddenly you've lost your sense of hearing", Ursula complained.



After several demands by the Deputy Speaker for a withdrawal of the comment complained of by Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, Mr Mohammed, who, repeatedly denied making any such official statement through his microphone, for the records, withdrew all the statements he made on the floor.



It took the intervention of Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson, for Mr Murtala Mohammed to concede and eat humble pie.



However, the former deputy minister of trade also demanded an apology from Mrs Owusu-Ekuful for the gestures and words uttered at him, to which she obliged.