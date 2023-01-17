Some prophets are entertainers not genuine prophets – Bishop EO Ansah

General News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: rainbowradionline.com

Founder and General Overseer of Kingdom Life Ministries, Bishop EO Ansah, has expressed worry over the current state of the prophetic ministry.



The man of God who hosts the Supernatural Hour on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm from Monday to Friday from 5 am to 6 am GMT said; ‘he has a problem over why only a few are prophesying’.



The respected man of God opined that some of the few that are prophesying is not prophesying but are rather entertaining and not engaged in the prophetic ministry.



Bishop EO Ansah added that the prophetic ministry is not entertainment since it interprets the mind of God.



He said the prophetic ministry must represent the mind of God and interprets His dreams, hence should not be an arena for entertainers.



He declared ”I have a problem, and the problem I have is, why is that a few people are prophesying? And the few people that are prophesying even some of them are not really prophesying. They are entertaining, and we need to address the issue because prophecy releases the mind of God. It brings the creative power of God. Prophecy will cause you to know God’s agenda. So prophets are interpreters of the mind of God. Prophets are the interpreters of the dreams of God, of the vision of God to humanity and so, it is not an easy office.



"We have reduced prophecy into the mentioning of names which you know already, calling of telephone numbers, calling your car numbers which you know already, calling your addresses in the house in which you live already. We have reduced prophecies to something that doesn’t benefit except entertaining a bunch of crowd in a room. So where it’s supposed to be a revival center has become an entertainment center.”



According to him, it griefs him to discover that the people receiving these prophecies don’t know what they are receiving.



”It grieves me to discover that the people who are receiving also don’t know what they are receiving, and they said ‘this is deep. What is deep’? Don’t you know your name? Don’t you know your car number? Are you crazy? Don’t you know your house number? Who are you? Arise! There is a gift in you that must be stirred up. Don’t settle for mediocre. And this is what is bankrupting our nation. This is what is destroying our economy.



"This is what is putting burdens on youngsters because whereas we are supposed to prophesy employment, witty inventions, prophesy inspired ideas, prophesy breakthroughs, prophesy creativity; this is what I am talking about. We’re talking of prophecies like Joseph, he stood before Pharoah and gave solutions that will cater for yeas of famine, years of lack. Joseph gave a solution and the king said “…Can we find anyone like this man, one in whom is the spirit of God?” (Genesis 41:38) He offered solutions!



The world is in need of prophets who will offer solutions to shift our socio-economic paradigm.



