Some people take public institutions as their private property - Mahama

Regional News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has said some people especially leaders have failed to exhibit good leadership.



According to him, some people in public service mandated to serve others have turned against their followers by being arrogant and making themselves superior to others, a situation the former President described as not a good moral.



"A lot of people exhibit a lot of arrogance in public service today, why are we called servants? When you're a minister, or you are a CEO or head of public institutions, you're called a public servant and the servant's duty is to serve not to lord it over people," he said.



Mr. Mahama further fumed that "Unfortunately, a lot of us do not see their promotion into service as allocation to serve the people, they see it as an occasion to lord it over the people and so you find a lot of arrogance where people think that, public institutions are their private property and they conduct themselves as such, they behave like the institutions belong to them, the concept of a servant leader is absent in the vocabulary of our leaders of today."



He then admonished that, as Christians, people must endeavour to be humble as leaders and lead in humility, honesty, and modesty.



The former President mentioned this on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the 125th anniversary of Dorfor-Podue's Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Church, Amenuveve assembly in the North Tongu District of the Volta region.



Mr. Mahama who was the special guest of honour at the ceremony advised that "We must emulate the example of the church" adding that "Persons appointed into public service must also be servants of God and servants of the people".



Delivering a sermon at the service, Very Reverend. Francis Amenu lamented the current state of the country's economy and urged Ghanaians to have faith in God and expect good out of evil.