General News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Some people have stolen my manifesto ideas - Nana Konadu

Flagbearer for of NDP, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

Former First lady and flagbearer for the National Democratic Party (NDP) Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has accused National Democratic Congress (NDC) and John Dramni Mahama of stealing her 2016 manifesto ideas.



According to her, in 2016 when she espoused the need for skills training and skill development but was been insulted by the then government.



However, in 2020 the NDC in its Manifesto is preaching skills training and skills development and ensuring that people's handiwork is developed.



The former First Lady was speaking in an interview on Accra-based GhOne TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



She said “Now I can see that even though I was condemned in 2016 about skill development and skill training, about making salt, other people have stolen the idea and put it in their manifesto.



"I’ve heard it from former President Mahama saying we can now make salt and skill training and skill development is the best, they were insulting me about it but I said it is key to a country’s development. It’s key because you can’t have twelve million people going to school and all becoming Graduates. Every nation needs a categorization of specific duties”.



Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.