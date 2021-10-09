Some people become gay through poverty - Man who was gay for 20 years

General News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

• A former homosexual says poverty causes people to go into the act



• Aaron Adjetey was in the act for almost 20 years



• Ghana's parliament is currently considering a bill that will make the act abominable under law



A man who says he lived the life of a homosexual for almost 20 years, has explained that some of the factors that lead people into the act justify why this cannot be a gene-related disorder.



Aaron Adjetey, speaking in a video sighted by GhanaWeb on the Twitter handle of JoyNews, explained that for him, he was close to getting married when he met Jesus Christ and turned from his homosexual ways.



Although not stated emphatically, he said in the video that being poor led him into the act, admitting also that poverty is not enough to change the gene of a person.



“I used to be gay for almost 20 years and nearly got married to my partner then I met Christ. There is no gay genes because some people become gay through poverty. So, poverty can’t change my genes in my body. No one was born gay; it’s just a feeling… just a flesh desire,” he said.



He also explained that it is possible for people in the act to come out of it.



Aaron Adjetey described how early in his life he started engaging in homosexual acts, adding that it is not a natural feeling.



“At the age of 9, I started having affairs with boys, and in 2018 when I met Christ, I changed. Naturally, you may say that is how you feel, but it is unnatural,” he said.



Currently, before Ghana’s parliament is a Private Member’s Bill being sponsored by the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, which will make the practice of LGBTQ+ a felony in the laws of Ghana.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 is being supported by 7 other MPs from both sides of parliament.