Some peculiar foods that boost a man’s sperm count

Health News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

While food and nutrition are associated with a healthy and long-lasting life span, sexual productiveness is still a topical issue among many men.



Most health professionals have described it as an underlying problem that could be attributed to a hormonal imbalance, an inherited chromosomal abnormality and dilated testicular veins.



These conditions often block the passage of sperm which may cause early signs and symptoms of damage.



While most men would want to avoid a complete absence of sperm, research shows that sperm count is considered lower than normal should one have fewer than 15 million sperm per milliliter of semen.



Having a low sperm count also decreases the odds that one of your sperm will fertilize your partner's eggs. However, many men who have a low sperm count are still able to father a child.



Though the causes of low sperm count could be hormonal or inherited, there are some very common foods that one can eat to boost their sperm counts.



GhanaWeb in the piece has compiled some food items and persistent healthy habits that can boost a male’s sperm count.



Coconut water



Known in the Ghanaian local dialect twi as ‘kube nsuo’, drinking coconut water is mostly common among men seeking to boost their sperm count and some have termed it as "natural alternative to viagra" use.



Coconut water is said to stimulate and strengthen reproductive functions among men.



Oranges



Oranges which form part of the fruit and vegetable section is said to also boost high sperm count among men. It contains lots of vitamin C and studies have proved it improves sperm motility, sperm count and morphology.



Tiger nuts



Also known as 'Atadwe' in the local Twi dialect, Tiger nuts are the most visible go-to foods that many enjoy in a bid to increase their libido and sperm count. It is even enjoyed by some women who also seek to boost their reproductive health.



Dark chocolate



Now one would not think chocolate is associated with sperm count due to the sugar content but dark chocolate is said to contain arginine which is an amino acid that can improve sperm count and sperm quality among men and reproductive system of women.



Salmon, oysters and sardines



Seafood which are often associated with protein are said to be huge sperm and reproductive health boosters. The omega-3 fatty acids in fish and seafood namely salmon, mackerel, tuna, herrings, and sardines also help to improve quality and quantity of sperm.



Also, oysters which are high in zinc helps as one of the best minerals for male fertility and health professionals say it increases testosterone, sperm motility and sperm count.



Water



Finally, the most privy of all is to stay hydrated. Enough water intake helps to create a good seminal fluid.