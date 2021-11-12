Some of the things Catholic Bishops said are true – Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Editor in Chief of the New Crusading Guide Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako has advised the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference (GCBC) to sometimes make use of channels of communication available to them to communicate more effectively saying the influence of the church in Ghana’s democratic journey cannot be underestimated or downplayed.



In an interview transcribed by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako said some of the statements made were actually true making reference to rising prices of goods and services.



The Catholic Standard newspaper played a key role in the democratization of Ghana so the contribution of the Catholic church cannot be underestimated or downplayed. … We can look at what they have said dispassionately and as I indicated, you can say all that they said was completely true or negative. You can say that. They said prices of goods are rising, isn’t it? It’s a fact. Is that not true? It’s true”. He said, but he had advice.



“They (Catholic Bishops) have been very critical, they have been very direct, this book (Catholic Standard) I am holding you will see, some very sensitive, volatile all they talk about it, because of who they are what they are, they have a way of communicating. In fact that way is more effective in terms of who you are directing the message to and those you want to help. So I would hope they will keep to that tradition” he said.



Minister’s telephone call: remove NDC names from List



Mr. Baako said he had a major problem with the President of the GCBC making a reference somewhere about overhearing a minister in a telephone conversation saying “remove the names of the NDC members from the list”, regarding some jobs recruitment. Mr. Baako said he has not been able to get an audio or proof that the GCBC President said that if true.



“I have read the keynote address. All that the media reports said is based on the keynote address. Your producer sent it to me. All I see is media reports. Although I am a media person, I am the first to admit that every media house has its editorial policy and slants. There is a part I am looking for which is not in the address so I suspect it is a slant or he said it off the cuff regarding a telephone call to the minister”



Mr. Baako said it was not right to take the matter public without any details or context as to who the minister is, what kind of recruitment was happening among others.



“I said no way, from what I know their tradition and track record and the tone of their pronouncement, this one deviates from that… You don’t make such statements and leave it blank knowing there are characters that can play mischief,” he said.