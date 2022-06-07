Some of our members who lost their jobs have not been reassigned - Federation of Disabled

General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

National Chairman of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations, Mr. Alex Williams, has revealed that the government was yet to reassign or pay compensation to workers previously employed to man the various toll booths but had to stop when the collection of tolls was scrapped.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said they have written to the Roads and Highways where their members would be reassigned.



However, that has not been done, and they were yet to receive any response from the Ministry.



He explained that their members are currently anticipating where they would be reassigned.



The challenge, he added, was that some of their members were working directly under the government, whereas about 300 others were also working under a private firm contracted by the government.





"Since January, they have not been given any salary or any benefit. They are unable to go to the hospital because they lack the financial support to pay their medical bills. Others have children in school."