Some men of God, soldiers, police officers are cocaine addicts and criminals – Reformed addict

General News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A reformed drug addict, Evangelist Akwasi Appiah, has recounted his bitter experience with cocaine and how it got him jailed for five years.



Narrating his experience on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he revealed that he was initially jailed for ten years but appealed and had a reduced sentence of five years.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong, he said there are several military officers, police officers, and respected men of God who are addicted to cocaine.



He, however, failed to disclose the identities of the people he mentioned.



“Several of these so-called men of God are not genuine. They are misleading and deceptive people. Some of them are drug users. Some military and police officers are also addicted. I don’t want to disclose any names, but believe me when I say there are multiple offenders who are addicts,” he stated.



He confessed that, per his ordeal with drugs, some of them are hardcore criminals.



He explained that addiction to drugs destroys your physical, emotional, psychological, and personal wellbeing.



He claimed that the addiction to the drugs could make you engage in criminal activities, including stealing, so you could satisfy your addiction.



The evangelist recounted how he and some other addicts, including a sacked police officer who still had his uniforns and other acquaintances, went about stealing goats in Cape Coast.



According to him, his mother was troubled because of addiction, and that affected his relationship with the family.



Evangelist Akwasi Appiah said that his brother-in-law was the one who originally exposed him to marijuana smoking, also known as wee.



To address his issue, he first went to a church for aid but was not given the attention he required.



He subsequently learned of Chosen Rehab, a facility located in Achimota where he went through reformation and has managed to keep away from his drug addiction.



He has advised Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to avoid narcotics because they provide no benefits.