Some media houses will continue to see Kpebu as an 'objective' pundit - Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, and relative of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reacted to a recent attack on his person and anti-corruption credentials.



Gabby via a Facebook post questioned the basis on which lawyer Martin Kpebu had referred to the President as a member of a criminal syndicate at the presidency.



He averred that despite the tirade, which he described as 'an outré slur and barb against Akufo-Addo,' some media houses will continue to platform Kpebu as “objective” pundit, analyst, commentator.



Speaking on Joynews’ Newsfile program on Saturday, July 23, 2022, the private legal practitioner accused the president of being an ‘abysmal failure’ as far as the fight against corruption is concerned.



Lawyer Kpebu was of the view that the statistics keep getting worse because the first gentleman of the land appears adamant about fighting corruption under his watch.



“Akufo-Addo is part of the criminal syndicate at the Jubilee House. The president is definitely part. This corruption cannot happen without his involvement," he said.



He has since retracted and apologised for the said comments.



Read Gabby's post below:



For years Martin Kpebu had been treated by some media houses as an “objective” pundit, analyst, commentator. Watch this space, not even this episode will change that!



Did the survey that curiosly sought to undertake the dubiously speculative, but arguably useful task of quantifying bribery in Ghana from Elubo to Aflao, focus that much on the Executive and specifically Jubilee for such an outré slur and barb against Akufo-Addo by Martin Kpebu?



And, is there any available comparative earlier survey in Ghana on the estimated cost of bribery to measure the 2021 survey by for the current president to be attacked the way Martin did over this one?



It is, indeed, odd that in the NPP, we have a government that is doing far more work and spending far more in areas that are clear where the money goes, and yet is probably the most unfairly lambasted government on the use of public funds by those who claim to be neutral yet their neutral wire is confusingly and permanently the same as a negative wire.







