Some major events in Parliament this week

Parliament this week joined the rest of Ghanaians in the National tree Planting Exercise dubbed: Greening Ghana Project to plant a target of 5million trees across the country.



The exercise, which attracted participation from all the three arms of government was to green the country and to have more economic and fruit trees.



On Friday, Alban Sumana Bagbin and Deputy Speakers Joseph Osei Owusu and Andrew Amoako-Asiamah planted some commemorative trees in the precincts of Parliament House to mark the day.



The House did not sit on Greening Ghana Day, as the Speaker directed all 275 members of Parliament to go to their constituencies and lead the constituents in the national exercise.



On Thursday, the Speaker read a communication from the President announcing the President’s appointment of a 19-member cabinet for the second term of the Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government.



Below are some major headlines for the week under consideration:



Tuesday 8th June, 2021: Law enforcers urged to deal with metal bridge thieves;



Wednesday 9th June, 2021:Speaker urged Judiciary to respect the privileges of MPs;



Thursday 10th June, 2021: COVID testing KIA yields over US$17million; Dr Amin lauds Government PRMA for transparency in the petroleum sector.



