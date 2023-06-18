Some judges take bribes - Former Appeals Court Justice

General News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Justice Isaac Douse, a former Justice of The Court of Appeal, has narrated the ordeal judges in the country go through in the line of their duties.



Speaking in an interview with CTV on Friday, June 16, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, the retired judge said that one of the major challenges that judges face is bribery.



He said that people including their family members also try to influence their decisions through bribes.



He added that judges who are not strong fall into temptation and allow themselves to be bribed.



“The job is not easy. Judges are accused of taking bribes. But how did people get to know their houses to go and give them bribes?



“If you are not strong and you go into that job, you will be found wanting, you can’t do it. You would be chased with bribes. Even at funerals, people approach you. So, we don’t go to funerals, even if we do, we don’t stay there for long.



“The temptations are too much. They would look for your house, your classmates, your in-laws, your friends, your siblings… they will try every means to get you,” he said in Twi.



The revered judge added that some of the judges fall into temptation and take bribes because of their living conditions.



He cited the example of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé where a judge was captured taken a goat as bribes.



"I was sad to see the judge taking the goat as a bribe and the living condition, he was in," he said.



