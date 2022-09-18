'Some funerals are important' - Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash

General News of Sunday, 18 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Samuel Brayn Buabeng, the presidential staffer who mocked Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State; with a funeral invite extended by King Charles III to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, came under public backlash.
He, however, appeared unmoved by the harsh critique that his tweet of September 15 generated.
His controversial tweet read: "The local champion Efo James and his subjects should continue fighting people over Yam festival donations," it was accompanied by a photo of the Otumfuo's invite to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Togbe Afede, whiles Bryan Buabeng refers to 'Efo James' in his post, it is worthy of note was called James Akpo in private life before ascending the Asogli throne.
The reference to 'Yam festival donations' is also linked to an incident last week where the Asogli State Council publicly rejected donations by Assin Central Member of Parliament at the Te Za, annual Yam festival.
Kennedy Agyapong, despite having been formally invited saw his donations rejected with the later excuse that he had been mistakenly invited.
One of the critiques that followed his tweet was from Edem Agbana, a deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress.
Agbana's reaction read: "To be invited for a funeral, I mean FUNERAL, is what you are celebrating and even attempting to shade the revered Togbe Afede? The Joke is on you."
But the presidential staffer fought back: "Some FUNERALS are important. Only particular people are invited. How many world leaders will come for a yam festival which will later on be used as grounds to settle personal scores? The joke is on those who invited Ken Agyapong, MP just to embarrass him. Backward minds!"
Following GhaanaWeb's publication, he issued another defense of his stance via Twitter, which read: "I know you guys will be pained! You can tag me a zillion times but you don’t a deserve reaction or response. None of you halfwits were unhappy Ken Agyapong was invited to a festival and embarrassed. Nfui!"
Some FUNERALS are important. Only particular people are invited. How many world leaders will come for a yam festival which will later on be used as grounds to settle personal scores? The joke is on those who invited Ken Agyapong, MP just to embarrass him. Backward minds! https://t.co/vJcGPcFSFQ— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@Sambryanbuabeng) September 15, 2022
Presidential staffer o. Look at this tribal bigot smh https://t.co/xCairsCTtP— Kwe$_ (@N_diaye1) September 18, 2022
What’s the correlation, Tribal Bigot? https://t.co/KexZkeUllr— Lawrence Amevor (@LawrenceAmevor) September 17, 2022
Mr @NAkufoAddo this are the people uve employed at the presidency??? Absolutely unbelievable and unnecessary— KING ???? (@KwasiSwatson) September 17, 2022
Cc @konkrumah https://t.co/oXyD5Bcv76
When the bar is lowered, you have miscreants who pose as presidential staffers exhibiting pedestrian traits. These are the people paid by the taxpayer. It's disappointing and sad. It's fine to constantly scream your bigotry enterprise but accept that you're unwise in that regard. https://t.co/8j4PLzLXbg— Brooks????????????™ (@TheManBrooks) September 17, 2022
Creating a condition for people to hate or bash Asantes for no reason meanwhile you are not one of them. You are from Nkoranza... and u are hiding behind the respected Asantehene to fun tribal Bigotry. Why won't u use the Nkoranzahene for ur dirty work? https://t.co/808QwhiCiX— Nakoha Naa (@Nyaba_Abu) September 17, 2022
Stop dragging the King of the Ashanti kingdom and the people of Ashanti into your stupid politics. Are you the mouth piece of the Otumfour? People like you allow others to insult the King and Ashantis. https://t.co/sSB0xCXOVc— ????????????????????????DEGREAT AYAX (@DegreatAyax) September 16, 2022
The fact that your party’s symbol is an animal doesn’t necessarily mean you should act as such.— Ibrahim Khalifa Junior (@Ibrahim22916493) September 16, 2022
U are old enough not to be such stupid. https://t.co/lALVdBoi7l
????His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has received the invitation of His Majesty King Charles III to attend the events marking the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.#Opemsuoradio #opemsuo1047 pic.twitter.com/gxlFenGnzU— Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) September 15, 2022
The local champion Efo James and his subjects should continue fighting people over Yam festival donations. pic.twitter.com/lcbKu1qRmB— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@Sambryanbuabeng) September 15, 2022