Some fathers are irresponsible but love and celebrate them – Health practitioner

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A health practitioner at the Organic Hills Clinic, Dr. Juan Ofori Asante has urged women and children to appreciate and love fathers.



The health practitioner cum entrepreneur stated that just because some fathers are irresponsible and abandon their wives and children doesn’t mean they should be treated the same.



Speaking at a Fathers’ Day celebration organised by Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) at the La Palm Royal Beach, she declared that her father abandoned her leaving her mother to shoulder all the responsibilities alone.ABN Father's Day 2022.



She however said that as a Christian, she has learnt to forgive and accept her father thus wives and children should learn to do the same.



“I first met my father when I was a tiny child, and I didn’t see him again until I was older,” she said.ABN Father's Day 2022



While noting that celebrating fathers would encourage the irresponsible ones to learn to be responsible, she added that “whether your father is poor, insane, sick, or an armed robber, he is still your father, and you must show love to him. You should not abandon your father because he first did so.”



Dr. Juan Ofori further counselled mothers not to prevent children from going to their fathers.ABN Father's Day 2022



“Without the fathers, we are not mothers… We have a lot of responsible men, just a few are irresponsible. Don’t pollute the child’s mind against the father… you will always enjoy your child if you take responsibility, but if you do not, I will still advise the children to celebrate them.”



She also expressed her delight in seeing the joy on the faces of the fathers who were able to attend the function saying, “the media is doing a great job today because you have a helping hand in celebrating the responsible fathers.”



There is a change now; at first, this day was not talked about like the mothers’ day, thanks for appreciating fathers, she concluded.