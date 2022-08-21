Some faceless persons in my own party want to tarnish my reputation over GALOP - Adutwum

General News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has stated that forces are working against him in the World Bank’s release of US$1.2 million to carry out the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) 7.2B.



In contrast to reports that the minister did not complete the project, he has dismissed the claims.



The minister stated that the GALOP had been implemented successfully.



According to him, the World Bank only allocates resources after the project has been completed.



The 1.2 million he stated was released after he completed the work successfully.



He stated that the World Bank confirmed that the project had been completed and that the funds were in the Education Ministry’s accounts.



According to him, he was chastised by those who sought his downfall for their own narrow interests within his own party.



He described these people as faceless and said they should bow their heads in shame because he will not bring shame to the country.



He told the media that he was disappointed because some of them did the bidding of faceless individuals.



He claimed that, while some of them responded, the damage was done.



The Minister said during the second term of President Akufo-Addo, the government focused on how to transform schools to improve educational outcomes for all.



Findings from the maiden National Standardised Test (NST) he said revealed that 62% of the pupils were below basic level while the other 38% were made up of Basic Proficient and Advanced.



It was also revealed through the data that primary four pupils in Ahafo Region scored the highest grades in both English and Mathematics.



He added that the Ministry will use the data to provide interventions and improve learning outcomes and opportunities for all Ghanaian children.



He noted that the government is committed to resourcing schools with libraries and science laboratories before they are operationalised.



The library and science labs in Aflao E-Block have been completed and are due for commissioning.



Dr. Adutwum went on to state that amid the economic crisis, the president is forging ahead and investing in educational infrastructure including the construction of 7 technical colleges and 5 STEM universities aimed at increasing the country’s Enrollment Ratio from the current 20% to 40% by 2030.



He said the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) is a 5-year project to improve the quality of education in low-performing basic education schools and strengthen education sector equity and accountability in Ghana.



He said the GALOP project benefits 10,579 low-performing schools including all special schools.



He added that the project supports the government’s efforts to provide an equitable quality education through targeted interventions to the most disadvantaged schools and children across the country.